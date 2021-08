Drug developers on rise, led by Moderna, while other stocks stumble

Bioworld’s Drug Developers Index is at its highest point this year, up 4.99%, despite some index members receiving FDA complete response letters and reporting lower-than-expected sales within the last month. Moderna Inc., with its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine gaining more traction worldwide, is largely responsible for the rise, with its own shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) up nearly 285%.