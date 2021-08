Immunitas lands $58M series B to advance CD161 inhibitor

Immunitas Therapeutics Inc., a company leveraging single cell analysis to identify and validate new drug targets, has closed $58 million in series B financing led by Agent Capital. The funds will be used to advance its lead program, the CD161 inhibitor IMT-009, into the clinic for testing against both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, pending approval of a forthcoming IND filing next year.