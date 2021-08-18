Abiomed’s rebound abetted by breakthrough device designation for Impella ECP

Abiomed Inc. is one of a number of companies whose share prices took a hit in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has since rebounded, thanks in part to the news that the FDA has granted the company a breakthrough device designation for its Impella ECP device. The external counterpulsation (ECP) system may eventually make significant headway in the hemodynamic support space thanks to the small size of the device, a key feature for patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.