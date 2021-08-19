The Biden administration’s rollout of a COVID-19 booster plan before the FDA has even approved a booster admittedly is a judgment call, U.S. health officials acknowledged Aug. 18. Critics, including the World Health Organization (WHO), are questioning that judgment on two grounds – global equity and the lack of long-term data to show a booster is needed yet. In an interim statement issued a week before the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s announcement, the WHO said, “To date, the evidence remains limited and inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses following a primary vaccination series.”

Toripalimab-chemo combo scores in NSCLC phase III for Coherus, Junshi

New data on the first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd.'s Coherus Biosciences Inc.-partnered anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody toripalimab and chemotherapy met the primary endpoint of a phase III study. The interim result showed it delivering a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival per RECIST v1.1 criteria vs. chemo alone, leading Coherus shares (NASDAQ:CHRS) to rise 7.5% by midday. Details will roll out next month at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer conference next month.

Virpax breathes easier with positive FDA comments

The FDA’s pre-IND response to Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s MMS-019, a molecular masking spray being developed as an over-the-counter product to limit transmission of SARS and influenza, has the company breathing easier and ready to chase an NDA. The agency indicated the company could pursue drug approval from the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs, according to Virpax. Preclinical data from ex vivo studies showed MMS-019 demonstrated reduction of infectivity from respiratory viruses such as influenza and SARS-COV-2. The polymer is being developed as a pharmaceutical excipient for clinical use under IND-enabling studies using an analgesic molecule, with ongoing research funded by the U.S. NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Persica primes trial for new approach to lower back pain

LONDON – Persica Ltd. is poised to take a novel pharmaceutical approach to curing chronic lower back pain, after delivering positive data in a phase Ib study of an injectable antibiotic. The development rests on research showing that, as with stomach ulcers, chronic lower back pain is caused by localized bacterial infection.

As infections rise, COVID-19 usage of Actemra creates critical shortages

PERTH, Australia – As the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 sweeps across the globe, drugs like Roche Holding AG’s interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor inhibitor Actemra (tocilizumab) are being used, often off-label, to treat serious cases of COVID-19, but this is resulting in serious drug shortages that may leave some without treatment options. A few months after the FDA granted the anti-inflammatory drug emergency use authorization, Roche announced on Aug. 16 that Actemra has been widely used to treat hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19 around the world, creating a demand for the drug that has “increased to unprecedented levels globally.”

"Not just the flu" holds for SARS-CoV-2 long-term effects, too

When SARS-CoV-2 first emerged in 2020, with respiratory symptoms as the most obvious feature of infection, the most obvious comparison was to influenza.

Visus signs deal to develop annually injected eye drugs with Delsitech

U.S. biotech Visus Therapeutics Inc. has expanded its ophthalmic drug portfolio, licensing in investigational therapies for glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) from Cella Therapeutics LLC, of Florida, which will be developed by Finland’s Delsitech Ltd. using its extended-release depot technology. The idea behind the collaboration agreement is to extend the amount of time between visits to the clinic to six months or even a year, with drugs being delivered by a tiny biodegradable depot made of silica that is injected in the eye. It’s a continuation of the ongoing trend in ophthalmology to cut visits to the clinic to treat diseases such as wet AMD.

Illumina to wrap up Grail pickup despite impending FTC review

Illumina’s acquisition of cancer diagnostic specialist Grail is on go in a $7.1 billion transaction that is structured so that it can be unwound with limited impact on Illumina. However, a number of regulatory entities are closely scrutinizing the deal for a potential regulatory challenge, a fact of life that shaved nearly 10% off the value of the company’s shares in Aug. 19 trading, and which could ultimately scuttle the transaction altogether.

China clarifies rules for registration and classification of drug-device combinations

An update from China’s NMPA clarifying registration requirements and classification methods for drug-device combination products has been welcomed by industry as the regulator seek to keep pace with fast-moving developments in the sector. The latest version addresses which department is responsible for combination products, the application procedure companies should use, time limitations and what materials should be submitted when manufacturers apply for the classification of combination products in China.

