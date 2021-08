Is U.S. COVID-19 booster ‘judgment call’ the right call?

The Biden administration’s rollout of a COVID-19 booster plan before the FDA has even approved a booster admittedly is a “judgment call,” U.S. health officials acknowledged Aug. 18. But rather than a judgment call, “the introduction of booster doses should be evidence-driven and targeted to the population groups in greatest need,” the World Health Organization advised in an interim statement issued a week before the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s announcement.