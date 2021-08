Hancock Jaffe’s Venovalve demonstrates positive outcomes at two-year mark

Jorge Ulloa of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. presented positive results from a first-in-human trial of implantation with its Venovalve device at the Society for Vascular Surgery annual meeting in San Diego. Two years following surgery, outcomes included more than 60% improvements in reflux and disease manifestations and 93% decrease in pain in patients with chronic venous insufficiency with no safety issues or venous ulcer recurrences.