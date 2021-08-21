COVID-19 antibody therapies advance with new data, U.K. green light

Astrazeneca plc, en route to potentially delivering a new protection against COVID-19 for people inadequately protected by or unable to be vaccinated, has cleared a crucial hurdle with its long-acting combination therapy, AZD-7442, which met the goals of a phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial. The U.K.-based pharma’s readout arrived just as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the MHRA’s conditional marketing authorization for its Roche Holding AG-partnered COVID-19 antibody therapy Ronapreve (casirivimab + imdevimab), also known as REGEN-COV.