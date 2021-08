Tali Digital out-licenses digital therapeutic for ADHD to Akili in deal worth A$51 million

PERTH, Australia – Tali Digital Ltd. inked a licensing deal worth A$51 million (US$37.5 million) for its new digital therapeutic that could be the first line in early intervention to treat the underlying conditions of attention deficit disorders. Akili Interactive Labs Inc. will hold an ongoing license to Tali’s technology to become the exclusive commercialization partner for all pediatric cognition products in the U.S.