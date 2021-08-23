The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine in a move that is hoped will convince unvaccinated citizens that the shot is safe and effective. The mRNA vaccine, which will be branded as Comirnaty and was first developed by Germany’s Biontech SE, has been available since Dec. 11 under an emergency use authorization (EUA) and is the first to receive the FDA’s full endorsement. The vaccine continues to be available under an EUA for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and as a third booster shot in certain people with compromised immune systems.

Zydus Cadila gets EUA in India for world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (also known as Zydus Cadila) has received emergency use authorization in India for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19. Besides the adult population, the Drug Controller General of India’s nod has also given the South Asian country its first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 18. The vaccine was greenlighted based on its efficacy rate of 66.6% in more than 28,000 volunteers in an interim phase III trial nationwide.

Pfizer bets on CD47 blockade in cancer with $2.3B Trillium bid

Pfizer Inc. has turned up the temperature in the already hot CD47 inhibitor space by offering $18.50 per share or $2.26 billion cash to acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech with two clinical-stage CD47-directed drugs. The offer represents a 118% premium on Trillium’s 60-day weighted average share price – and a whopping 204% uplift on its closing price (NASDAQ:TRIL) of $6.09 on Friday Aug. 20.

Takeda adds second Genevant deal, boosting potential value of partnership beyond $900M

Building on a March deal with Genevant Sciences Corp. leveraging its lipid nanoparticle platform against liver fibrosis, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has signed a new agreement with the company for the development and commercialization of new therapies for up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. The second deal includes up to $303 million in up-front and potential milestone payments for Genevant, plus royalties on product sales, adding to the first deal's similarly structured $600 million package. Earlier this year, Genevant established deals with Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Australian government invests AU$79 million to develop new drugs, devices and digital health technologies

PERTH, Australia – The Australian government is investing AU$79 million (US$56.75 million) in medical research and innovation projects to develop new drugs, devices and digital health technologies through its AU$20 billion Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF). The funds will be shared among three funding companies to identify and nurture new biomedical ideas, and these companies will work with Australian small and medium-sized businesses to progress commercial application of the research. Two of the grants have been awarded to the Medical Research Commercialization Fund, which is managed by Brandon Capital, and the AU$40 million will be used to develop Australia’s first national biotech incubator to translate promising biopharma research into new therapies.

What’s past is prologue; Tempest set to blow away mono-antagonist bids in PGE2 cancers?

Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s $100 million series D financing in July threw new light on the enticing prospect of targeting EP4 in prostaglandin (PGE2)-driven cancers, and a number of players are lined up in the space.

U.S. lawmakers look to failed drug pricing policies to fund $3.5T budget

As the U.S. House of Representatives resumes work Aug. 23 on a budget reconciliation proposal to get a $3.5 trillion fiscal 2022 budget across the finish line, many lawmakers are looking to provisions to reduce prescription drug prices as a way to pay for increased spending in other sectors of health care. If included in the final spending package, some of those “savings” provisions could impact medical devices as well. For example, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) is pushing to include his Affordable Pricing for Taxpayer-Funded Drugs Act in the final reconciliation bill. His bill would require federal agencies to secure affordable pricing agreements before granting exclusive rights to government-funded research that is then used to develop prescription drugs and other health care products. It’s something that’s been tried before – and failed.

Also in the news

