Zydus Cadila gets EUA in India for world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (also known as Zydus Cadila) has received emergency use authorization (EUA) in India for Zycov-D, making it the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19. Besides the adult population, the Drug Controller General of India’s nod has also given the South Asian country its first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 18.