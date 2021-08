Medicare panel backs Inspire Medical’s bid for rate boost for hypoglossal stimulation device

Medicare coverage does not necessarily mean appropriate reimbursement levels, a point pressed by Inspire Medical Systems Inc. at the Aug. 23 Medicare outpatient advisory panel hearing. The panel agreed that the company’s hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HNS) device for sleep apnea was subject to an inappropriate device offset figure, which could lead to a Medicare rate increase of more than $7,000 and a significant boost of sales of the company’s flagship Inspire HNS device.