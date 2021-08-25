BioWorld - Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Astellas and Fibrogen bag European approval for first-in-class HIF-PH inhibitor

Aug. 24, 2021
By Gina Lee
Less than two weeks after Fibrogen Inc. received an FDA complete response letter for its hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, Evrenzo (roxadustat), Astellas Pharma Inc. and Fibrogen have won European Commission approval for the drug to treat symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults. The approval, which followed a positive CHMP opinion in June, triggered a $120 million milestone payment from Astellas to Fibrogen. In addition, Fibrogen will receive royalties on EU sales of the drug.
