FDA approves Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system for patients with severe aortic stenosis

The FDA has approved Medtronic plc’s Evolut FX TAVR system for patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. During Medtronic’s fiscal first quarter earnings call CEO Geoffrey Martha said the company will roll the latest generation system out in the U.S. market later this year, with a full launch planned in 2022.