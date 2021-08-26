NIH announces novel COVID sample prep approach for testing for COVID-19

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said it has developed a novel method of sample preparation for tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which could trim time and costs for diagnostic testing for COVID-19. This approach bypasses the RNA extraction step, thus eliminating the need for some supplies, and NIH said this technique is available for co-development or licensing with the private sector, giving the smart testing company access to a patent-protected technology with an existing demand already built in.