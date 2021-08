Study casts dementia subtype as lysosomal storage disorder

Researchers from Denali Therapeutics Inc. have identified new functional links between progranulin, lysosomal function, and a subtype of frontotemporal dementia caused by progranulin deficiency (FTD-GRN) that suggest progranulin-mediated FTD could be conceptualized as a lysosomal storage disorder (LSD). They also showed that delivery of their experimental therapeutic PTV:PGRN, also known as DNL-593, reduced cell damage and symptoms of FTD in cell and animal models.