Smart Meter launches Iglucose for gestational diabetes management

Smart Meter LLC has launched its Iglucose blood glucose monitoring system for managing gestational diabetes. According to the CDC, every year, 2% to 10% of, or 700,000, pregnancies in the U.S. are affected by gestational diabetes, with incidences increasing worldwide. Usually tested around week 24 of pregnancy, gestational diabetes can cause severe complications in women including preeclampsia, hypoglycemia and babies born large for gestational age.