FDA’s Rx-to-OTC policy clashes with 510(k) changes guidance

The wave of home-use tests for the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the question of how device makers might validate such a test, but there is also the question of how to convert a device from prescription-only (Rx-only) use to over-the-counter (OTC) status to consider. The FDA has provided an update on OTC devices, which indicates that a conversion from prescription-only use to OTC use will require usability testing and a new regulatory filing, but the update conflicts with the agency’s own policy on changes to a device undertaken only to convert the label from prescription to OTC use.