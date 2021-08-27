Eclipse receives NIH grant to speed regeneration of intestinal tissue

Eclipse Regenerative Inc. received a National Institutes of Health fast track grant of $1.7 million to advance development of the Eclipse Xl1 system for short bowel syndrome. The spring-like Eclipse device harnesses mechanotransduction to stimulate growth of new, functional intestinal tissue. Short bowel syndrome is a devastating and rare condition that leads sufferers with too little small intestine to extract sufficient nutrients to sustain life. The grant for Menlo Park, Calif.-based Eclipse came through NIH’s small business innovation program.