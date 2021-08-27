A fully approved COVID-19 vaccine, clinical advances of pandemic antibodies and multi-billion-dollar deals appear to be the driving forces of increasing biopharma stock prices. BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) is tracking ahead by 10.6% this year, after several months of negative numbers, falling within the same upward trajectory of both the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI; up 11.76%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA; up 15.55%). All three indices are at their highest points this year.

Pharmaycte CEO: Cell in a Box tech can progress after $90M fundraiser

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc. has raised $90 million to move its live cell encapsulation technology for cancer and diabetes further into the clinic. CEO Kenneth Waggoner told BioWorld that the first task is to work through studies and gather other information required by the FDA to get a clinical hold, imposed last November, lifted on trials in pancreatic cancer.

Gastroparesis field heats up with Takeda findings; Processa tries new approach

Recently published phase II data with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s TAK-906 (trazpiroben), a dopamine D2/D3 receptor antagonist, fueled hope for patients as Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. proceeds with a different – and more focused – approach to gastroparesis. Processa in-licenses de-risked candidates with efficacy evidence for unmet medical needs. For a drug prospect to qualify for in-licensing, the candidate – or its metabolite, or a compound with similar pharmacological properties must have shown evidence of efficacy in the target population – and be subject to fast development, i.e., in two to four years. The firm’s lead candidate is PCS-499 for a rare dermatological condition called ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica.

Beyondspring, Hengrui to push plinabulin in greater China in $200M deal

Beyondspring Inc. and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. entered a ¥1.3 billion (US$200 million) deal to commercialize and co-develop the former’s selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent plinabulin in greater China.

Non-viral gene therapy developer Xalud brings in a $30M series C

Xalud Therapeutics Inc. raised an oversubscribed $30 million series C financing to continue advancing its lead candidate, XT-150, for regulating interleukin-10 to treat pathologic inflammation. The therapy is an injectable DNA gene therapy and is in a phase IIb for treating moderate to severe pain caused by osteoarthritis of the knee. Results are expected by the end of the year. The New York-based company said it expects to being a study of the non-viral gene therapy’s effect on facet joint syndrome by the end of 2020.

Stressed fat cells send mitochondria to teach heart cells self-defense

In Cell Metabolism, researchers working at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center reported that when fat cells (adipocytes) are chronically stressed, as is characteristic of obesity, they can release small vesicle exosomes that are respiration-competent and essentially portions of mitochondria. The data provide the framework for a possible explanation as to why obese patients have a higher risk of heart attacks than lean patients, but also overall better outcomes.

