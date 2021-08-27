BioWorld - Friday, August 27, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

FDA grants BD EUA for home COVID-19 smartphone test

Aug. 27, 2021
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Becton, Dickinson & Co.’s (BD) Veritor At-Home COVID-19 test – a rapid COVID-19 digital antigen test. The test, which is designed for home use, uses a mobile app from Los Angeles-based Scanwell Health Inc. that provides instructions on how to collect and transfer the nasal swab sample to the test stick. The smartphone camera is then used to capture, analyze and interpret results within 15 minutes. BD said it will initially be rolled out to businesses, schools and governments looking to provide a self-testing option.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Coronavirus Diagnostics Digital health Mobile/smartphone app U.S. FDA