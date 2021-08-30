DUBLIN – Shares in Bone Therapeutics SA dropped by as much as 38% Aug. 30 after the regenerative medicine firm reported that its lead program, JTA-004, flopped in a phase III trial in osteoarthritis of the knee. The candidate therapy, designed to lubricate and protect damaged cartilage in affected joints, failed to meet the primary endpoint of being superior to placebo in reducing pain, as measured on the Western Ontario McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (Womac) pain subscale three months after treatment. The study, which was conducted in Europe and Hong Kong, recruited about 750 patients with mild to moderate symptomatic osteoarthritis of the knee.

Laronde rounds up $440M to further advance 'endless' RNA platform

Laronde Inc., a company developing a new class of closed-loop RNA constructs for future medicines, has raised $440 million in series B financing. Unfurling at a pivotal moment for RNA-based therapies and vaccines, the company's approach is a bet on early evidence that its "endless" RNA loops can produce stable, enduring and tunable protein expression to fight disease. The case for its potential, made to new investors over just six weeks, landed the largest disclosed series B round so far this year. Which diseases Laronde's team will work on first remains a mystery. "We could do a hundred things," CEO Diego Miralles told BioWorld, noting the speed at which RNA-based medicines can be synthesized. But a strategic assessment of what would be most sensible – from a clinical, regulatory and competitive standpoint – remains underway, he said.

CBO’s H.R. 3 forecast not sunny for U.S. drug innovation

Sure H.R. 3 could save the U.S. government billions of dollars on drug spending, but that “savings” comes at a long-term cost in innovation that’s higher than the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) initially forecast. Using an updated model, the CBO is now predicting that 9% fewer new drugs would enter the U.S. market in the third decade following the passage of H.R. 3. That conservative estimate amounts to the loss of 60 new treatments over the next 30 years. In addition to its impact on innovative drugs, H.R. 3 could chill future development of biosimilars, Wayne Winegarden, senior fellow in business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute, told BioWorld. “It’s the next generation that always gets impacted,” he said.

New Nrx COVID-19 data show improved lung function

New data from Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase IIb/III trial for treating acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19 showed that Zyesami (aviptadil) improved the lung’s ability to transmit oxygen within a day of administration. The respiratory distress ratio’s average difference between those participants receiving aviptadil and placebo was clinically meaningful and statistically significant. The benefit was found across participants, all baseline severities and hospitals of all types. Aviptadil is a synthetic form of a vasoactive intestinal polypeptide that binds to the alveolar type II cell in the lung’s air sacs. The new results closely follow a mid-August decision to continue enrollment in the Radnor, Pa.-based company’s study as a data safety monitoring board found no new safety concerns.

ACIP takes up COVID-19 vaccine safety, shots for younger patients, boosters

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is hearing a safety update on COVID-19 vaccines. Panelists also will vote on whether to recommend the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older. Another topic of discussion this afternoon is ACIP’s framework for vaccine booster shots.

Newco news: Binhui moves HSV-2-based oncolytic viral candidate toward U.S. trial

Binhui Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s BS-001, a recombinant human oncolytic herpes simplex virus type-2 (HSV-2) expressing GM-CSF for the potential treatment of solid tumors, has gained an IND approval from the FDA. The development marks the first oncolytic viral candidate developed by a Chinese company to win a go-ahead for trials abroad, it said.

Also in the news

Alora, Alzecure, Anavex, Anixa, Bayer, Bioaegis, Biocure, Bone, Cantargia, Curevac, Daiichi, Diffusion, Elanco, Eli Lilly, Enzen, Epygenix, Genentech, Heat, Innocan, Inovio, Janssen, Junshi, Kindred, Kinnov, Lantern, Lysogene, Meletios, Mynd, Neuexcell, Nrx, Octapharma, Oragenics, Osmotica, Pfizer, Polaryx, Poseida, Protalix, Regeneron, Revelation, Rocket, Samyang, Sorrento, Springworks, Therapeutic Solutions, Thirona, UCB, Uniqure, VBL, Vertex