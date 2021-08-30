Bone Therapeutics shares drop 36% on phase III miss in osteoarthritic pain

DUBLIN – Shares in Bone Therapeutics SA dropped by as much as 38% Aug. 30 after the regenerative medicine firm reported that its lead program, JTA-004, flopped in a phase III trial in osteoarthritis of the knee. The candidate therapy, designed to lubricate and protect damaged cartilage in affected joints, failed to meet the primary endpoint of being superior to placebo in reducing pain, as measured on the Western Ontario McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (Womac) pain subscale three months after treatment.