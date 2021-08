New Nrx COVID-19 data show improved lung function

New data from Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase IIb/III trial for treating acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19 showed that Zyesami (aviptadil) improved the lung’s ability to transmit oxygen within a day of administration. The respiratory distress ratio’s average difference between those participants receiving aviptadil and placebo was clinically meaningful and statistically significant. The benefit was found across participants, all baseline severities and hospitals of all types.