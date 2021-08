ACIP unanimously backs Pfizer/Biontech vaccine; booster data in October?

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) heard a safety update on COVID-19 vaccines, took up the matter of booster shots, and voted on whether to recommend the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE for people 16 and older, now that it’s fully licensed. Under an emergency use authorization, the vaccine can be given to people 12-15 years old.