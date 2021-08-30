FDA inks two more product-specific drafts under safety and performance pathway

The FDA has released two draft guidances under the safety and performance-based pathway for class II devices, proving some much-needed momentum for the agency’s fiscal year 2021 guidance agenda. The two drafts address performance metrics for facet screw systems and the use of resins in dentures, thus adding substantially to the number of class device types that can be reviewed outside the usual substantial equivalence mechanism ordinarily relied upon in the 510(k) program. The FDA began implementing the safety and performance-based pathway for devices in late 2019, an approach that serves as a substitute for the abbreviated 510(k) mechanism.