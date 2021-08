Genome Medical lands combination punch with Genematters acquisition, $60M series C

Genome Medical Holding Co. put its competitors on notice with two big moves designed to position the company as a leader in genetic testing and virtual genomic care. The company acquired Genematters LLC, a provider of telegenetics counseling, and closed a $60 million series C fundraising round. Together, the moves stand to significantly expand Genome Medical’s digital infrastructure and clinical expertise in genetics services.