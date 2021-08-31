DUBLIN – AC Immune SA and its partner, Genentech, reported Aug. 31 that their Tau-targeting antibody, semorinemab, brought about a dramatic 43.6% reduction in cognitive decline vs. baseline in a phase II trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The effect was statistically significant (p<0.0025) and is clinically meaningful. Indeed, it represents the biggest single treatment effect ever reported in an Alzheimer’s clinical trial in this population and sets the stage for an extensive phase III program that could set the agenda for Alzheimer’s research for the foreseeable future.

J&J winds down HIV vaccine trial over insufficient protection

A closely watched phase IIb test of JNJ-9220, an investigational HIV vaccine regimen developed by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Vaccines & Prevention BV, has been stopped because the regimen provided insufficient protection against HIV infection. The placebo-controlled trial, called Imbokodo, enrolled young women in sub-Saharan Africa at high risk of acquiring HIV. The phase III Mosaico study, testing a somewhat different Janssen vaccine regimen among men and transgender people in the Americas and Europe, remains underway following a consultation with that trial's data safety monitoring board, the company said.

Titer title: Moderna tops Pfizer-Biontech

Higher antibody titers were found in participants receiving two doses of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine compared to those receiving the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccine, according to a research letter published in JAMA. The results were found in infected and uninfected participants and across age categories. Moderna’s higher mRNA content in comparison with BNT-162b2 and the longer interval between priming and boosting for mRNA-12733 might explain the difference, the letter concluded. The study was conducted by researchers at Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg in Genk, Belgium, and among the facility’s health care workers. Meanwhile, according to Novavax Inc., the CDC updated its guidance to say that participants in the company’s phase III Prevent-19 clinical trial meet criteria to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the series. The study is assessing Novavax’s nanoparticle protein vaccine, which is not authorized by the FDA or recommended by the CDC.

Early phase I data with autologous CAR T in prostate cancer offered by Poseida

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed preliminary data from nine patients in the company’s phase I trial of P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR T product candidate to treat patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The findings were presented today at the annual CAR-TCR Summit virtual meeting, and CEO Eric Ostertag called them “among the best ever described” with such a drug in solid tumors. Shares (NASDAQ:PSTX) were trading midday at $8.95, down $1.76, or 16%.

Jingxin licenses epilepsy drug from Bio-Pharm Solutions in $40M deal

Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has in-licensed JBPOS-0101, a class I new drug for epilepsy, from Bio-Pharm Solutions Co. Ltd. for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. The partnership could bring South Korea’s Bio-Pharm more than $40 million, including an up-front payment of $5 million, milestone payments of up to $35 million, and potential royalties on future sales.

Newco news: NRG gearing up for series A to advance brain-penetrant PTP inhibitors

LONDON – A significant body of research indicates inhibition of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (PTP) would reduce neuroinflammation and protect neurons, but the difficulty of finding inhibitors that cross the blood-brain barrier to regulate the pore has left the therapeutic potential largely untapped. Newco NRG Therapeutics Ltd. said it is on track to change that, after identifying orally available, small drug-like molecule PTP inhibitors that are CNS-penetrant. The lead assets, identified through phenotypic screening in isolated mitochondria, are now being lined up for preclinical development in the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

AG Garland rescinds twin policies regarding legally binding federal agency guidance

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded two important policy documents, including the Brand memo, which limited the ability of federal prosecutors to use non-compliance with federal agency guidance as a demonstration of violations of the law. The rescission of the Brand memo increases the risk that drug- and device makers will be subject to federal enforcement for little more than deviating from one or more of these guidances, which at times conflict with other guidances and thus creates a series of nearly unavoidable compliance failures.

Also in the news

