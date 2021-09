Ibex unveils Galen AI gastric cancer detection system

LONDON – Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. has claimed a further advance in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the interpretation of digitized pathology slides, reporting that the first commercial system in the world using AI to detect gastric cancers has gone live. The Galen Gastric system has been deployed at the pathology lab of Maccabi Healthcare Services, one of Israel’s leading HMOs, where it is now operational alongside Ibex’s breast and prostate cancer AI systems.