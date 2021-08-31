J&J winds down HIV vaccine trial over insufficient protection

A closely watched phase IIb test of JNJ-9220, an investigational HIV vaccine regimen developed by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Vaccines & Prevention BV, has been stopped because the regimen provided insufficient protection against HIV infection. Though safe, the candidate's efficacy was just 25.2%, according to statisticians who analyzed data from the study, called Imbokodo. Further analysis of the study will continue, and the study was deemed to have provided sufficient data for further immunological correlates research, according to J&J.