Class effect is all JAKed up as applications remain pending at FDA

Pfizer Inc. reported on Aug. 30, 2021, that its JAK inhibitor, abrocitinib, beat Dupixent (dupilumab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc./Sanofi SA) in a head-to-head study of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In the JADE DARE study, a higher percentage of patients taking abrocitinib had a 4-point improvement in the severity of Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS4) from baseline to week two compared to Dupixent.