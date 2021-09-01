All is loss for P53 mutations, study argues

More than half of cancers have mutations in the transcription factor p53, making p53 one of the most frequently mutated genes in solid tumors. P53 is a tumor suppressor, preventing out of control growth, and its mutations act via a loss of function mechanism – that is, the mutation prevents the protein from carrying out its normal function. However, there have been repeated reports that some mutations in p53 can cause their damage via a gain of function – that is, the mutated protein functions differently than wild-type p53 and it is those extracurricular activities, rather than a lack of activity, that drive out-of-control cell growth. In the Aug. 31, 2021, issue of Nature Communications, researchers present an alternative explanation for those gain of function effects.