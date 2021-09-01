Less than six months after closing a $55 million series A round, Asher Biotherapeutics Inc. has added another $108 million in a series B round to accelerate development of its early stage pipeline of targeted cytokine-based immunotherapies for cancer, autoimmune disease and infection. The South San Francisco-based firm is attempting to overcome the problem of pleiotropy, which limits the effectiveness of cytokine-based drugs, by developing protein constructs that add a targeting arm to a biologically active cytokine. Promising preclinical data from Asher Bio’s first three programs suggest its general approach is feasible.

Hebecell raises a $53M series A to develop an NK therapy

Hebecell Corp. closed on a $53 million series A funding to continue advancing its off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell CAR-natural killer cell (PSC-CAR-NK) therapy program into the clinic. The investment was led by Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Beijing. The two companies said they plan to collaborate on PSC-CAR-NK therapies for treating cancer, viral infections and autoimmune diseases. Hebecell, founded in 2016, has a three-dimensional PCS platform. The company has an R&D and GMP facility in Natick, Mass. Jacobio dosed its first participant in early August in its phase I trial of JAB-21822, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, for treating solid tumors and also received its first milestone payment from Abbvie Inc. in the two companies’ phase I/IIa collaboration on developing an SHP2 inhibitor.

Bavarian’s RSV vaccine hits the mark in phase II

Bavarian Nordic A/S disclosed positive results from the phase II study with its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. The test enrolled 61 healthy volunteers ages 18 to 50, randomized to get either a single vaccination of MVA-BN RSV or placebo. Volunteers were challenged intranasally with an RSV type A strain 28 days after vaccination. A total of 61 subjects were evaluable in the trial, which met the primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant reduction in viral load in vaccinated subjects (n=30) vs. placebo (n=31). Subjects given the vaccine showed a significant reduction in clinical symptoms associated with RSV infections. Specifically, the efficacy was measured as high as 79% in preventing symptomatic disease. No vaccine-related serious adverse events turned up, and the product was well-tolerated, consistent with findings from previous phase I and phase II studies. Shares of Copenhagen-based Bavarian (OMX:BAVA) were trading at DKK327.9 (US$52.23), up DKK19.

Pfizer and Merck & Co push on with late-stage COVID antiviral trials

The race to develop better antivirals for COVID-19 is heating up after Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co Inc. pushed ahead with clinical development of late-stage candidates, while Rigel Pharmaceuticals announced encouraging midstage data. Merck announced it has begun a phase III trial to test whether its oral antiviral, molnupiravir, can prevent COVID-19 infections in non-hospitalized patients after a series of disappointments developing drugs to combat the pandemic. At the same time, Pfizer said it had dosed the first patient in a pivotal phase II/III trial PF-07321332, another oral drug, in non-hospitalized adults with symptoms and a confirmed diagnosis, who are at low risk of further complications.

Pandemic numbers higher than 2020; hospitalizations up among unvaccinated

A look at the COVID-19 cases and deaths globally and on a weekly basis suggest that the world is not doing any better than it was this time last year, even though numerous vaccines are now authorized and approved. Critics are quick to blame the unvaccinated, but a recent large-scale randomized U.K. COVID-19 infection survey indicates that those who contracted the current circulating variant Delta, despite being fully vaccinated, have similar viral loads as unvaccinated individuals infected with the variant. The social distancing policies of 2020, which were largely relaxed this year, also may account for the difference in numbers between the two years. Vaccines became available late last year, but breakthrough infections and variants have entered the mix. The Delta variant ravaged India back in April, but is now running rampant throughout the U.S., and it appears to be hitting the unvaccinated the hardest.

Astellas stops dosing gene therapy for rare neuromuscular disease after trial's fourth SAE

Astellas Pharma Inc. has halted further dosing of the experimental X-linked myotubular myopathy gene therapy AT-132 (resamirigene bilparvovec) after one participant in the ongoing Aspiro study experienced a serious adverse event (SAE) of abnormal liver function. To date, three children receiving the treatment have died as a consequence of liver failure. "Given previous hepatic events within the program, any one SAE needs to be viewed both individually and in the context of the broader program as we move forward," said Nathan Bachtell, Astellas' head of gene therapy, medical & development. The FDA lifted a previous clinical hold on the study in December and a new hold has been placed, the company said. News of the issue with the recombinant adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based candidate arrives just ahead of a meeting of the FDA's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies advisory committee to discuss toxicity risks of AAV vector-based gene therapy products.

End of the road for Intarcia’s diabetes product?

Persistence doesn’t always pay off. After two complete response letters and the denials of three formal dispute resolution requests, the end of the road could be in sight for Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.’s ITCA-650, an exenatide-DUROS device combination intended to help provide glycemic control in type 2 diabetes. The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is proposing to refuse to approve the product in its present form, according to a notice scheduled for publication in the Sept. 2 Federal Register. Citing safety issues and manufacturing deficiencies, CDER said the application fails to meet approval criteria. The next move in the six-year saga is up to Intarcia, as it will have 30 days to request a hearing before the FDA commissioner. But that doesn’t mean a hearing must be granted.

All is loss for p53 mutations, study argues

More than half of cancers have mutations in the transcription factor p53, making p53 one of the most frequently mutated genes in solid tumors. P53 is a tumor suppressor, preventing out of control growth, and its mutations act via a loss of function mechanism – that is, the mutation prevents the protein from carrying out its normal function. However, there have been repeated reports that some mutations in p53 can cause their damage via a gain of function – that is, the mutated protein functions differently than wild-type p53 and it is those extracurricular activities, rather than a lack of activity, that drives out-of-control cell growth. In the Aug. 31, 2021, issue of Nature Communications, researchers present an alternative explanation for those gain of function effects.

BMS’ nivolumab greenlighted as first immunotherapy for first-line advanced gastric cancer in China

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo (nivolumab) is now the first and only immunotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer in China. Opdivo, in combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy, received marketing approval from the NMPA for the initial treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

More bad news for JAK inhibitors

In another cautionary tale for JAK inhibitors, the FDA is requiring updated boxed warnings for three drugs in the class that are approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis – Pfizer Inc.’s Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib), Eli Lilly and Co.’s Olumiant (baricitinib) and Abbvie Inc.’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib). The warning about an increased risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots and death is based on the FDA’s completed review of a large, randomized safety trial comparing Xeljanz with TNF blockers in patients with arthritis. Since Olumiant and Rinvoq share mechanisms of action with Xeljanz, the FDA said it considers that they may have risks similar to what was seen in the Xeljanz trial.

