Dressed for success, Bavarian’s RSV vaccine on faster track after phase II results

“Now it’s all about time to market,” Bavarian Nordic A/S CEO Paul Chaplin said as the company disclosed positive results from the phase IIa study with its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, MVA-BN RSV. “We’re looking at designs [for phase III] that give us the fastest approval possible” in the competitive space, he said, adding that the previously envisioned two-season setup “has gone out the window” with the latest findings.