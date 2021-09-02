MDIC seeking subject matter experts for digital health initiative

The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has launched a digital health initiative that will aid the FDA in its efforts to devise a workable regulatory system for these products, which includes a work stream for change control. This work stream promises to be a massive effort, but Joe Sapiente, MDIC's vice president for clinical science and technology, told BioWorld that MDIC needs subject matter experts in this and several other areas to sustain the group’s momentum and thus aid the FDA’s efforts to produce guidance for digital health products.