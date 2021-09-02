Rising to the COVID-19 challenge, clinical trials evolve

COVID-19's impact on clinical trials has been broad and varied. Recruiting disruptions, protocol changes and logistical challenges have forced both investigators and regulators to adapt. As the pandemic continues to shape how trials are run, key stakeholders are responding with new ideas to keep drug candidates on track. Join us as we talk to Laurie Halloran, president and CEO of Boston-based Halloran Consulting, about the way trial sponsors and regulators have managed through this time. Working with more than 750 clients, from startups to global drug developers over 23 years, Halloran has seen it all and shares some of the strategies companies are using to succeed.