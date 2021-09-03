Baxter to acquire Hillrom in all-cash deal valued at $12.4B

After weeks of heated rumors, Baxter International Inc. and Hillrom Holdings Inc. reported they have reached terms on a blockbuster deal. Baxter will acquire Hillrom for $156 per share in cash, giving the transaction an equity value of $10.5 billion and a total enterprise value of $12.4 billion, after factoring in the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The acquisition continues the fast and furious pace of med-tech acquisitions in 2021, a sharp change from the lethargic deal flow seen in 2020. So far, the sector has seen 407 transactions this year, more than four times the 97 posted in the pharma segment.