Disc Medicine closes $90M series B round to fund two phase II trials

Disc Medicine Inc. closed a $90 million series B round to move its two lead assets into clinical trials in patients next year. Bitopertin, an oral inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1), is entering a phase II trial in patients with erythropoietic porphyrias (EPPs), a set of rare genetic disorders caused by mutations that disrupt heme synthesis. Disc-0974, an antibody directed against hemojuvelin, will enter a phase II trial in myelofibrosis patients with transfusion-dependent anemia. The molecule, which Disc Medicine in-licensed from North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc., is currently undergoing a phase I trial in healthy volunteers.