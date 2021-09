Polyphor setbacks create opportunity for Enbiotix combination

Swiss biotech Polyphor AG, left hindered by failures in advanced clinical programs it had pursued in breast cancer and bacterial pneumonia, has found a path forward in a planned merger with Enbiotix Inc. The combination would put Enbiotix Chairman and CEO Jeff Wager in charge of a publicly listed company advancing a combined portfolio of programs for rare disease and cancer, including Polyphor’s inhaled antibiotic, murepavadin, for infections in people with cystic fibrosis.