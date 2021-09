With a signed settlement, Purdue can begin restructuring

Now that the U.S. judge overseeing Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy proceedings has conditionally signed off on a $10 billion settlement intended to resolve 3,000 opioid lawsuits filed by states, tribes and local governments, the privately owned drugmaker can take the first steps to transform itself into a public service company owned mostly by the National Opioid Abatement Trust and governed by a new independent board.