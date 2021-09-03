Walk Vascular pick-up adds to Abbott’s leverage in peripheral artery disease

Abbott Laboratories, has acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a deal that brings two devices for peripheral thrombectomy to the Abbott portfolio for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Walk’s two Jeti peripheral thrombectomy devices are cleared in the U.S. for break-up and removal of soft emboli and thrombus, but are in trial for deep-vein thrombosis (DVT) as well, suggesting that Abbott Park, Ill.-based Abbott has availed itself of a technology that could take a big bite out of one of the deadliest and costliest of all circulatory system pathologies.