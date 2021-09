Singapore startup Doctor Anywhere banks $88M for telehealth expansion

Health-tech startup Doctor Anywhere Ltd. (DA) has raised $88 million in series C fundraising, as the telehealth sector continues to be attractive for investors. The round is one of the largest private investments ever raised by a Southeast Asian digital health company and was led by growth equity investor Asia Partners. Novo Holdings, Philips, OSK-SBI Venture Partners, EDBI, Square Peg, IHH Healthcare, Kamet Capital and Pavilion Capital also participated.