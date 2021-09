Forte's atopic dermatitis bet sours on phase II failure, toppling shares

Shares of Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) touched a 52-week low, diving 82.3% to close at $5.06 on Sept. 3 after its sole candidate, FB-401, failed to make a statistically significant difference in improving the severity of atopic dermatitis. The result, contrasting starkly with a smaller positive trial, led CEO Paul Wagner to announce the company would quit development of the FDA fast-tracked asset, licensed from the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.