Orthobiologics startup Locate Bio seals £10M deal to scale clinical studies

Locate Bio Ltd. has closed a £10 million (US$13.8 million) funding round co-led by investors Mercia Asset Management and BGF to advance its orthobiologics product pipeline. The Nottingham, U.K.-based startup, which spun out from the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy, is hoping to disrupt the orthobiologics market with its drug releasing, bone grafting products.