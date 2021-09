Compelled by data, FDA approves Impel’s migraine nasal spray

The FDA has approved Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate [DHE]; INP-104) from Impel Neuropharma Inc. for treating acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. The approval comes as several competitors, including Axsome Therapeutics Inc and Abbvie Inc., have NDAs submitted or approved for new therapies to treat migraine.