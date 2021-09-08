Sanofi adds to transplant business with $1.9B acquisition of Kadmon

Sanofi SA has added to its general medicines portfolio with a $1.9 billion acquisition of Kadmon Holding Inc. and its recently-approved graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) drug Rezurock (belumosudil). The FDA approved Rezurock in mid-July, six weeks ahead of deadline, as a daily treatment for patients aged 12 and older after failure of at least two other lines of systemic therapy. New York-based Kadmon’s first approved therapy caught the eye of the acquisitive Sanofi, which last month snapped up another U.S. biotech, Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion.