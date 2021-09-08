ICU Medical Inc. reached an agreement with Smiths Group plc to buy Smiths Medical division for $2.35 billion in cash and stock. The deal represents an improvement on the terms reached between Trulli Bidco Ltd. and Smiths Group in early August for the purchase of the same division. Trulli is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston-based equity firm TA Associates. That deal was valued at $2.3 billion with a kicker of $200 million contingent on future performance.

“Delivering on our commitment to maximize value, the ICU transaction provides both a higher value for Smiths’ shareholders, as well as further value creation through our 10% holding of the enlarged combined group and a potential $100 million additional contingent consideration,” Smiths’ CEO Paul Keel said.

The Trulli proposal had seemed to be a done deal, so today’s announcement was largely unexpected. “This is a positive for Smiths, and comes as something of a surprise (to us, and we suspect, investors),” said Andy Douglas, equity analyst, at Jefferies Equity Research. “The uplift in value of $0.4 million is helpful, and the opportunity to share more future upside is also a positive.”

London-based Smiths Medical is a manufacturer of syringes, ambulatory infusion devices, and related products. ICU focuses on infusion therapy and critical care materials as well as pain management and safety software technology.

“Combining our complementary product lines together makes sense for customers,” said ICU CEO Vivek Jain in an investor call this morning. “We lack syringe and ambulatory pumps, and their inclusion with us creates a more vibrant competitor versus other prominent players. We’re also missing the last mile of a catheter into the patient, which connects to everything else we sell, and some of the ancillary technologies that touch infusion like IV fluid warming. The combination of the Smiths Medical portfolio allows ICU to enhance our competitiveness against the larger players and provide the broad set of offerings required.”

“We’ll be an approximately $2.5 billion revenue company with significant focus and scale in infusion therapy and some interesting adjacencies to explore,” added Jain. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2022.

The total deal “is more in line with our valuation of the business,” noted Denise Molina, director, Morningstar Equity Research.

San Clemente, Calif.-based ICU also offered a sweetener. In addition to 2.5 million newly issued shares of ICU common stock, a value of about $500 million, plus $1.85 billion in cash at closing, ICU will assume certain liabilities and offer another $100 million in cash, dependent on stock price performance and other factors. With the stock issuance, London-based Smiths will own 10% of ICU and gain a seat on the company’s board.

The cash is already committed to improving the company’s position, Molina added. “Net cash proceeds of $1.85 billion will go toward share buybacks (55%) and the remainder toward reinvestment or improving the balance sheet (45%).”

As for Smiths’ ownership of ICU, “they are subject to a six-month lockup, but have a strong tax incentive to hold for at least one year. And the contingent consideration requires they hold at least 50% of their ownership to have a right to the payout,” Jain explained.