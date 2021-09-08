Sanofi SA has added to its general medicines portfolio with a $1.9 billion acquisition of Kadmon Holding Inc. and its recently approved graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) drug, Rezurock (belumosudil). The FDA approved Rezurock in mid-July, six weeks ahead of deadline, as a daily treatment for patients 12 and older after failure of at least two other lines of systemic therapy. New York-based Kadmon’s first approved therapy caught the eye of the acquisitive Sanofi, which last month snapped up another U.S. biotech, Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion.

AM-Pharma licenses Japanese rights to Kyowa Kirin in deal worth up to $290M

DUBLIN – With over six months to go before an initial interim readout from its phase III pivotal trial of ilofotase alfa (recombinant human alkaline phosphatase) in sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI), AM-Pharma BV has already found a buyer for Japanese rights to the product. Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. is paying €20 million up front and could pay up to €225 million more in milestones attached to the progress of the program. It would also pay tiered double-digit royalties on sales and additional drug supply fees to Utrecht, the Netherlands-based AM-Pharma. Kyowa Kirin, of Tokyo, would handle the regulatory submission process in Japan and also take responsibility for all aspects of product commercialization there.

Norovirus vaccine developer Hillevax secures $135M crossover round

Hillevax Inc., a company developing a vaccine to prevent of moderate to severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection, has raised $135 million in crossover financing to support further clinical development of the candidate, HIL-214. Frazier Healthcare Partners led the round, which coincided with the nomination of a slate of vaccines experts, including Rajeev Venkayya, president of the global vaccine business unit at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Frazer and Takeda publicly launched the company in July, with Takeda granting it an exclusive global license to the vaccine, outside Japan.

Pan-amyloid removal bid nets Attralus $116M series B

Attralus Inc. banked $116 million in a series B round for its work with pan-amyloid removal therapeutics. The first, AT-03, is expected to begin a phase I biodistribution study in systemic amyloidosis patients. The South San Francisco-based company plans to advance the AT-01 clinical program, too, an amyloid-specific imaging radiotracer for the diagnosis in the same indication. Logos Capital led the round, which included participation from Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Samsara Biocapital, Sarissa Capital Management, Surveyor Capital and Vivo Capital. Founding investor Venbio Partners also joined.

Message delivery: Replicate Bioscience closes $40M series A for self-replicating RNA

Replicate Bioscience Inc. secured a $40 million series A round to take a portfolio of preclinical projects employing self-replicating RNA (srRNA) into the clinic. The San Diego-based company, founded in February last year by a group of veterans of RNA therapeutics development, has ambitions to build a platform that will boost the potency of srRNA constructs by several orders of magnitude. Current srRNA technologies provide about 10 times more potency than unamplified RNA therapeutics, Replicate CEO and co-founder Nathaniel Wang told BioWorld. “We think ours is about 1,000-fold more potent,” he said.

Abion shares drop in South Korean debut, but listing raises $33M for cancer therapies

Abion Inc., which focuses on precision oncology, raised ₩38.76 billion (US$33.36 million) in its debut on the Korean Stock Exchange’s Kosdaq board on Sept. 8. “The listing is the fulfilment of a promise made during our general shareholder’s meeting in March 2021, which I am very happy to have kept,” said Young Key Shin, CEO at Abion. Abion issued 2.28 million shares that priced at the top of a ₩14,500 to ₩17,000 range. The listing follows the Seoul, South Korea-based company’s listing on the Korea New Exchange (Konex) in June 2014. Konex exclusively targets small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies, which often follow their listings with one on Kosdaq.

Chinese vaccines show promise as booster shots as more study results shared

Chinese companies are finding that their COVID-19 vaccines are effective as booster shots and against variants of the virus, as data from more studies emerge. Those who have received the third dose of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, showed 2.5-fold higher neutralizing potency against the Delta variant, compared to COVID-19 convalescents and two-dose vaccinees, according to a study published on Medrxiv. The new data are being reported as China is facing a new outbreak of COVID-19 driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

Aussie biotech Engeneic enters clinic with nanocellular COVID-19 vaccine

PERTH, Australia – Engeneic Ltd. has begun a phase I trial of its nanocellular COVID-19 vaccine, which in preclinical animal studies stimulated a broad antiviral response against mutant strains of the virus, including the virulent Delta strain sweeping across Australia. The Sydney-based company has begun dosing healthy adults at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne using the company’s nanocell technology platform, called the Engeneic Dream Vector (EDV). First developed for cancer, the EDV approach to treating COVID-19 became obvious after patients treated in a late-stage pancreatic cancer trial responded to treatment by developing a robust immune response even though they had severely compromised immune systems.

Diaccurate snaps up German Merck’s clinical cancer drug in transformative deal

Diaccurate SAB has scooped a cancer drug from Germany’s Merck KGaA, transforming the small French biotech into a clinical-stage company. With expertise on its scientific advisory board from Nobel prize winner Tasuku Honjo, famously credited with the work establishing PD-1 as a target in immune-oncology, Diaccurate said it has fought off other competitors to acquire M-2698. Privately owned Diaccurate, a spin-off from the Institut Pasteur in Paris, did not give financial details but said the deal involves Merck KGaA becoming a shareholder.

Illumina links up with Merck for companion diagnostic tests for cancer mutation

Illumina Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. are partnering to commercialize tests identifying genetic mutations used in the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). Patients whose tumors are HRD-positive may be eligible for targeted chemotherapy treatment by a class of precision medicines called PARP inhibitors. The companies will develop tests utilizing Illumina's Trusight Oncology 500 assay for genomic profiling. The partnership builds on an initial study conducted between Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck and San Diego-based Illumina.

HHS reverses September 2020 policy for oversight of agency rulemaking

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a rescission of a September 2020 policy that would require that the Secretary of Health and Human Services sign off on any rulemaking procedures by HHS agencies. Despite the firestorm of criticism that followed the issuance of the September 2020 policy, attorney Jim Shehan, of Lowenstein Sandler, told BioWorld that the rulemaking process will remain unavoidably clunky, leaving in place a status quo that itself has been the target of repeated criticism.

