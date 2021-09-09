HHS reverses September 2020 policy for oversight of agency rulemaking

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported a rescission of a September 2020 policy that would require that the secretary of health and human Services sign off on any rulemaking by HHS agencies. Despite the firestorm of criticism that followed the issuance of the September 2020 policy, attorney Jim Shehan, of Lowenstein Sandler, told BioWorld that the rulemaking process will remain exceptionally cumbersome, leaving in place a status quo that itself has been the target of repeated criticism.