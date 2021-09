Lilly taps Proqr for RNA editing in pact worth up to $1.25B-plus

Proqr Therapeutics NV sealed a deal for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system with Eli Lilly and Co., collecting $50 million in the form of an up-front payment ($20 million) and an equity investment ($30 million), with the prospect of about $1.25 billion more if the arrangement hits research, development and commercialization milestones.