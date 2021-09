Reversible jacket: Lilly finds good fit in $1.25B-plus deal with RNA editor Proqr

Proqr Therapeutics NV sealed a deal for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system with Eli Lilly and Co., collecting $50 million in the form of an up-front payment ($20 million) and an equity investment ($30 million), with the prospect of about $1.25 billion more if the arrangement hits research, development and commercialization goals. “The milestones are pretty evenly spread out,” said Smital Shah, Proqr’s chief business and financial officer, though details weren’t provided.